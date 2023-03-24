Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stake Trimmed by Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.

Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 496,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 14.6% of Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $20,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.38. 15,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,084. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $50.16. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

