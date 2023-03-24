Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Acquired by Chico Wealth RIA

Chico Wealth RIA raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Chico Wealth RIA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chico Wealth RIA owned 0.07% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,000. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $771,000. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 27,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,951,000 after buying an additional 136,702 shares in the last quarter.

DFCF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.69. 28,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,683. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

