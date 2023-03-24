Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,505,566,000 after buying an additional 483,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,919,000 after buying an additional 165,164 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after buying an additional 4,341,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after buying an additional 687,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,121,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,814,000 after buying an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock remained flat at $93.51 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,452. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $153.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.27.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

