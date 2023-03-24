Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Target Price to $2.00

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Local Bounti Stock Down 6.1 %

NYSE:LOCL opened at $0.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.83. Local Bounti has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Local Bounti

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Local Bounti by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 491,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 43,729 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Local Bounti by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Local Bounti by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 50,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Local Bounti by 853.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

