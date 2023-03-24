Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Down to $9.65

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.65, but opened at $9.12. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 13,604,579 shares.
A number of analysts have issued reports on DB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.98) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38.
Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.
