Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $229.00.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Demant A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WILLF opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. Demant A/S has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $43.90.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the Hearing Healthcare and Communications segments. The Hearing Healthcare segment focuses on the following business areas: Hearing Aids, Hearing Care, and Diagnostics, which provide hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, diagnostics products, and services.

