Decred (DCR) Trading Up 7.9% This Week

Decred (DCR) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $326.77 million and $15.32 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $22.04 or 0.00078091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00156457 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00038025 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00043235 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000220 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000657 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 446.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,825,333 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

