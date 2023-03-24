Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Get Rating) shares rose 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.03. Approximately 2,891,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,125,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $135.71 million, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 524.8% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares by 459.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter.

About Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (WEBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBL was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

