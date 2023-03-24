Dai (DAI) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Dai has a market cap of $5.44 billion and $191.79 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.77 or 0.00354060 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,106.50 or 0.25734338 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00010051 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,446,664,345 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai is a decentralized, stablecoin cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value relative to the US Dollar, and is backed by a reserve of collateral-backed tokens and other assets. Dai is an ERC-20 token, making it fully compatible with other Ethereum-based networks and wallets. It is designed to be used as a medium of exchange, store of value, and for facilitating online payments, money transfers, and other financial services. Dai was created by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization founded in 2014 by Danish entrepreneur Rune Christensen, and was officially launched on the main Ethereum network on December 18, 2017.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.