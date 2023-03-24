DA Davidson Trims PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Target Price to $26.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.46. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Taylor acquired 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,270.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul W. Taylor bought 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Yung acquired 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $48,007.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,799.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 55,583 shares of company stock worth $1,189,046 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

