Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CYCC opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02. The company has a market cap of $7.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.16. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

