Critical Survey: SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.5% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of SciPlay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and SciPlay’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor $1.49 billion 0.04 $30.00 million $0.38 2.06 SciPlay $671.00 million 3.08 $22.40 million $0.93 17.71

Profitability

Liberty TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than SciPlay. Liberty TripAdvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SciPlay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor 2.01% 1.37% 0.65% SciPlay 3.34% 3.84% 2.99%

Volatility and Risk

Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciPlay has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Liberty TripAdvisor and SciPlay, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A SciPlay 1 4 4 0 2.33

SciPlay has a consensus price target of $16.95, indicating a potential upside of 2.91%. Given SciPlay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SciPlay is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Summary

SciPlay beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services for consumers to research, book, and experience activities. The Corporate and Other segment is composed of rentals, flights and car, and cruise services. The company was founded on August 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure. The company was founded on November 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

