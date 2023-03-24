Critical Review: Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) & Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA)

Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) and Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Crossing Airlines Group and Hawaiian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hawaiian 2 5 0 0 1.71

Hawaiian has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.65%. Given Hawaiian’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hawaiian is more favorable than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Crossing Airlines Group -16.29% -842.16% -24.75% Hawaiian -8.29% -56.81% -4.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Hawaiian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

79.1% of Hawaiian shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Global Crossing Airlines Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Hawaiian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Crossing Airlines Group and Hawaiian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Crossing Airlines Group $97.11 million 0.52 -$15.82 million ($0.30) -3.13 Hawaiian $2.64 billion 0.15 -$240.08 million ($4.27) -1.81

Global Crossing Airlines Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hawaiian. Global Crossing Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawaiian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 21.06, suggesting that its share price is 2,006% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hawaiian beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. operates a US Part 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft. Its GlobalX’s business model offers services including Resorts and Destinations, Meetings and Incentive Groups, Casinos, Collegiate Football, Basketball and Baseball, Entertainment Industry, Dignitaries and Celebrities, Government and Academic, and VIP Travel. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Hawaiian

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

