Critical Contrast: American Well (NYSE:AMWL) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX)

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) and ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares American Well and ITEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -97.73% -23.77% -21.20% ITEX N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.3% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of American Well shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of ITEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

American Well has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITEX has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American Well and ITEX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 5 3 0 2.38 ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Well currently has a consensus price target of $4.28, suggesting a potential upside of 90.85%. Given American Well’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than ITEX.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Well and ITEX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $277.19 million 2.24 -$270.43 million ($0.98) -2.29 ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ITEX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Well.

Summary

American Well beats ITEX on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About ITEX

ITEX Corp. engages in the operation of cashless business transactions and operates as a marketplace. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

