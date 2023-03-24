Critical Analysis: Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) vs. Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) and Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Suzuki Motor and Bankinter, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suzuki Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Bankinter 1 2 1 0 2.00

Bankinter has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. Given Bankinter’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bankinter is more favorable than Suzuki Motor.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suzuki Motor $31.79 billion 0.55 $1.43 billion $13.20 10.73 Bankinter $2.43 billion N/A $1.58 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Suzuki Motor and Bankinter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bankinter has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Suzuki Motor.

Dividends

Suzuki Motor pays an annual dividend of $2.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Bankinter pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Suzuki Motor pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Suzuki Motor has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankinter has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Suzuki Motor and Bankinter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suzuki Motor 4.64% 8.33% 4.56% Bankinter 20.13% 10.38% 0.46%

Summary

Bankinter beats Suzuki Motor on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles. The Automobiles segment manufactures and sells mini, sub-compact, and standard-sized vehicles. The Special Machines segment includes special and industrial machines such as outboard motors, snowmobile engines, electro-senior vehicles; and houses. The company was founded by Michio Suzuki in October 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

