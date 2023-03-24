Crew Capital Management Ltd. Takes $208,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,043 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Insider Activity

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.48. 802,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,996. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.87 and its 200-day moving average is $200.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31. The stock has a market cap of $116.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

