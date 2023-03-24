Crew Capital Management Ltd. Has $345,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,999,000 after buying an additional 973,833 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,086,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,433,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,763,000 after buying an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,370,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,965,000 after buying an additional 78,257 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,192. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.