Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPG. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

