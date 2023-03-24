Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cowen in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Cowen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,890,000 after purchasing an additional 27,976 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Cowen by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,293,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,940,000 after buying an additional 32,957 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,157,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after acquiring an additional 472,460 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cowen by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 973,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,061,000 after acquiring an additional 172,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Cowen during the third quarter worth about $34,776,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cowen Stock Performance

Cowen Dividend Announcement

COWN opened at $38.99 on Friday. Cowen has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

See Also

