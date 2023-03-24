Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) PT Lowered to $24.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho downgraded Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.13.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $41.69.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cousins Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 115.32%.

In other Cousins Properties news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 453,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,597,000 after acquiring an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,658,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,725,000 after acquiring an additional 160,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 20,314 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

