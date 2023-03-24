Country Trust Bank Sells 99,359 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Country Trust Bank lessened its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99,359 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.37% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $30,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 299,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,828. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.68. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.78.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.