Country Trust Bank Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Country Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,008 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 1.3% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $44,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded down $5.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.98. 939,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,340. The stock has a market cap of $110.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.83 and a 200 day moving average of $223.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

