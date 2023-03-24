Country Trust Bank Lowers Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Country Trust Bank trimmed its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,714 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.12% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 376.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 390.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

FMB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.71. 24,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,906. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

