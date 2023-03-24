Country Trust Bank Invests $36.41 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,410,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,154,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $146,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booking by 6,440.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,386,000 after buying an additional 81,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $67.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,471.10. 96,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,853. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,630.00. The company has a market capitalization of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,457.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,099.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. Booking’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,643,239.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,867,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,675.16.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

