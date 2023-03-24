Country Trust Bank Has $681,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Country Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 390.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.47. 104,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,713. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $256.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

