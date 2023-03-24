Country Trust Bank Has $26.81 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,246 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.07% of Fortinet worth $26,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Guggenheim began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.39.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $465,738.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,256. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.40. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

