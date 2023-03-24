Country Trust Bank Cuts Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Country Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $18,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after buying an additional 889,705 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 72.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 918,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,455,000 after purchasing an additional 384,494 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 68.0% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,357,000 after purchasing an additional 279,461 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 5,579.6% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 268,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 264,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 97.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 492,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,670,000 after purchasing an additional 242,988 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.78.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $8.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,132. The business’s 50-day moving average is $303.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.57, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $458.25.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

