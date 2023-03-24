Country Trust Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Country Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,221,000 after buying an additional 484,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,201,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,728,000 after buying an additional 293,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after buying an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,480,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,925,000 after buying an additional 138,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,219,000 after buying an additional 155,937 shares in the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.73. The company had a trading volume of 211,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,802. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.56.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

