Country Trust Bank Acquires 29,520 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 471,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,520 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $37,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 76.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

Insider Activity at Incyte

Incyte Price Performance

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,423 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,106 in the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INCY stock traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,677. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.74. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

