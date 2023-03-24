Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,746 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,941,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 1,059 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 51,828 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,659,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Costco Wholesale Price Performance
Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $487.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $493.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $216.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
