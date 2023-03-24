Cosmos Price Tops $11.65 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.34 billion and $136.21 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $11.65 or 0.00041270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00061882 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018423 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

