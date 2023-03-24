Cormark Raises Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$120.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$98.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Premium Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$117.40.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands Price Performance

Shares of TSE PBH opened at C$96.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$94.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$77.36 and a one year high of C$110.40.

Premium Brands Increases Dividend

About Premium Brands

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

(Get Rating)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.