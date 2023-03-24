Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1,378.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $214.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 614.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $288.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

