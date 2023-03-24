Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 9,614 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 883,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,614 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 1.33% of Williams-Sonoma worth $101,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.31. The stock had a trading volume of 155,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,583. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.18 and a 200 day moving average of $124.48. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 19.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSM. Bank of America reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

