Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 89,182 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,164,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,182 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 1.10% of Floor & Decor worth $81,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 47.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.59.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

FND traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.47. 171,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,038. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.82.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $159,423.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.