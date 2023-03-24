Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 31,137 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,137 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $92,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 47.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 957.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $7.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $372.33. 286,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,299. The stock has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $359.67 and a 200 day moving average of $330.89.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

