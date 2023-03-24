Congress Asset Management Co. MA Reduces Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,452 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.16% of Veeva Systems worth $41,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.60. 78,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,141. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $232.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.16.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $4,554,403.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total transaction of $1,598,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 28,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $4,554,403.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,224 shares of company stock worth $16,003,460. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

