Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $63.47 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,272 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.10% of CME Group worth $63,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,814,000 after buying an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in CME Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in CME Group by 28.2% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $181.54. 260,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,937,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $249.32.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.83.

About CME Group



CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.



