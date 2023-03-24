Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $26.94 Million Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 395,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $26,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,762,000 after purchasing an additional 87,051 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24,069 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,278,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.27. 27,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,182. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.78. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $253.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.80 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

