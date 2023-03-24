Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading Up 4.5%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $10.41. Approximately 1,700,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 5,423,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CRK shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.28.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.87 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 68.19%. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 5,625.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 873,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,002,000 after buying an additional 858,281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 352,974 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 65,074 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,559,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 123,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082 shares during the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.