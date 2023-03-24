Compute Health Acquisition (NYSE:CPUH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 30,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 31,922 shares.The stock last traded at $10.23 and had previously closed at $10.24.

Compute Health Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compute Health Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPUH. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $17,419,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 51.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,424,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after purchasing an additional 483,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 121,884.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 253,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 50.0% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compute Health Acquisition Company Profile

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

