Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Rating) rose 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.01 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.95 ($0.07). Approximately 57,431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 66,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.90 ($0.07).

Comptoir Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.31. The company has a market cap of £7.30 million, a P/E ratio of 198.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Comptoir Group Company Profile

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 27 restaurants that includes 5 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

