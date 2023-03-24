Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $570.60 Million

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 24th. Compound USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $570.60 million and $6.55 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound USD Coin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound USD Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound USD Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00352555 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,195.29 or 0.25624967 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010008 BTC.

Compound USD Coin Token Profile

Compound USD Coin’s launch date was July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 26,605,059,821 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,605,059,812 tokens. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Compound USD Coin is compound.finance. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound USD Coin is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.

Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.

cUSDC is the Compound’s wrapped version of USDC and it’s available on the Compound platform.”

Buying and Selling Compound USD Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.