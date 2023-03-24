Compound Price Down 2.9% This Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $312.45 million and $22.32 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $43.00 or 0.00153816 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00078279 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00038921 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00041959 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000221 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000650 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000444 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 44.12214749 USD and is up 3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 336 active market(s) with $21,158,488.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

