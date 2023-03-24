Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 342 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.7% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 22,673 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.43. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $161.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

