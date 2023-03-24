Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $16.40 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,780.46 or 0.06397538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s launch date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

