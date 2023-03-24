Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $59.23

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$59.23 and traded as low as C$55.35. Cogeco shares last traded at C$55.49, with a volume of 99,439 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$792.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.21.

Cogeco ( TSE:CGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported C$2.67 EPS for the quarter. Cogeco had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of C$789.69 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogeco Inc. will post 10.1630037 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.731 dividend. This is a boost from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.32%.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

