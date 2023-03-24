Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,321 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 182,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,466.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE CLF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,830,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,585,380. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.