Civic (CVC) One Day Volume Hits $7.78 Million

Civic (CVC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Civic has a market cap of $107.56 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Civic Token Profile

Civic’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.

CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

Buying and Selling Civic

