Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 35 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises 1.9% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $462,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.71.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,433.61, for a total transaction of $14,336,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $101,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock traded down $13.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,437.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,748. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,609.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,505.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,387.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Stories

